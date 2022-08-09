The Washoe County Health District, in collaboration with Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada, is hosting two back-to-school vaccine community events this month for parents looking to have their children vaccinated at low or no cost.
Children accompanied by a parent or legal guardian can come to the Health District, 1001 E. 9th St., Building B, in Reno, on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Both events will be held from 8 a.m. to noon.
The back-to-school vaccine events will have every vaccine available that is required by the state of Nevada to attend a public, private or charter school (see the list here). There is also an opportunity to receive the meningococcal vaccine, which was recently required for students entering 12th grade. Learn more here.
Patients could experience longer-than-normal wait times, but staff will be working hard to serve families as quickly as possible.
Schedule an Appointment
- For typical back-to-school vaccinations, please schedule an appointment here. This link is for those who need all or some back-to-school vaccines, and more than just the meningococcal vaccine.
- For those who just need the meningococcal (MCV4) vaccine, you can schedule an appointment here. Those using this link can also sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.