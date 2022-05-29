Two men are in local hospitals after a fireworks incident turned catastrophic last night at a large gathering in a remote location north of Reno.
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Moonrocks - north of Spanish Springs - at midnight on May 29, 2022, after initially receiving a report of shots fired.
Deputies responding to the area were met at the intersection of Pyramid Highway and Winemucca Ranch Road by citizens who were transporting a man who sustained a punctured lung.
Deputies continued to the Moonrocks where they discovered another male adult with major deformities and injuries to the left hand.
The preliminary investigation revealed that one man was standing in front of a crowd of approximately 500 people on top of a rock outcropping. The man lit a firework, which exploded in his hand. The firework then traveled through the crowd, striking another man in the chest.
This incident serves as a reminder of the danger of fireworks, especially when combined with alcohol or other substances. “Fireworks are not only dangerous but illegal to possess in Washoe County,” said Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, “Incidents like this magnify the danger associated with illegal fireworks. Any fireworks display should be left to professionals”.
This incident remains under investigation.
If you have additional information which could be of assistance to investigators, please contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol division at (775) 328-3350 or remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)