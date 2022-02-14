Sparks Men Sentenced to Prison

Two Sparks men have been sentenced on charges of attempted sex trafficking and child abuse.

50-year-old Justin Macias and 42-year-old Israel Vasquez were convicted on the charges.

Macias pleaded guilty back in October to one count of attempting to sex traffic a child and one count of attempted child abuse or neglect involving sexual exploitation.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with parole eligibility after 4 years.

Israel Vasquez pleaded guilty in June to one count of soliciting a child for prostitution and one count of attempted child abuse or neglect involving sexual exploitation.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison but is eligible for parole after 19 months.

