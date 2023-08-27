The Washoe County Sheriff's Office tells us Veterans Parkway was closed for three hours earlier today for a crash.
Deputies say Veterans Parkway is now reopened.
The Major Accident Investigation Team says one car was heading northbound when it drove over the median and hit a car going the opposite direction.
Both drivers were rushed to the hospital. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says one person is in critical condition and the other has minor injuries.
According to investigators, it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. We will be sure to post any updates here.
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and Nevada State Police all responded.