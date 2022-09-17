On Friday, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check in Reno.
During the operation, a 20 year old volunteer was used to check 13 businesses. Of those 13 businesses checked, two businesses failed the compliance check and served or sold alcohol to the volunteer.
In each instance, the volunteer provided their actual state issued identification, if asked for it, clearly identifying the volunteer as an underage patron.
Businesses that passed and did not serve alcohol to the underage volunteer:
- Jacksons Food Store – 600 N. Wells Ave.
- Golden Gate Gas – 1445 E. 6th St.
- Wrightway Market – 330 Evans Ave.
- Nahar Food and Discount Liquor – 600 S. Virginia St.
- Citi Mart - 1000 S. Virginia St.
- DJ Liquor - 229 W. 2nd St.
- Silver Spur Liquor - 221 N. Virginia St.
- Sierra Tap House – 253 W. 1st St.
- Playfield 76 – 150 N. Arlington Ave.
10. Reno Axe Bar – 100 North Sierra St.
11. RedRock Bar – 241 S. Sierra St.
Businesses that failed and served alcohol to the underage volunteer:
- Reno Food and Discount Liquor – 1123 E. 6th St.
- The Arch Boutique Bar – 111 N. Virginia St.
The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization.