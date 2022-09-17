Weather Alert

...Lingering Smoke Concerns, but Changes Are on the Way... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire will continue to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region this morning, but improving conditions are on the way. * Deeper southerly flow will push the smoke northward later today. Conditions may deteriorate in the Sierra Valley and from Truckee eastward to Highway 395 between Stead and Doyle this afternoon, with some eastward spread late in the day. Elsewhere, conditions should be better today, with significant air quality improvements Sunday into Monday for all areas. * An early season storm moves into the west coast this weekend, bringing much cooler temperatures, and chances for rain and high elevation snow Sunday through next Wednesday. The west side of the Sierra is favored for the highest liquid totals, with spillover into western Nevada limited until Monday or Tuesday. There are decent chances for wetting rains through much of the Sierra, northeast California, and northwest Nevada over the four-day period. * Higher passes such as Mt. Rose, Tioga, Sonora, and Ebbetts could see light slushy snow accumulations, but overall travel impacts will be minimal due to the recent warmth. * It will be rather chilly Sunday through Wednesday with temperatures 10-20 degrees below normal. It will drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys overnight, so be prepared if you are recreating in the back country. Western Nevada valleys will remain above freezing, so gardens are still safe from early season freezes.