The University of Nevada, Reno Honors College invites members of the University and the local community to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the University’s Honors Program with a keynote speech from nationally recognized education and technology innovator Bob Davidson on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
The speech, entitled “The Politicization of Science,” will be held in the Milt Glick Ballrooms of the Joe Crowley Student Union. Interested individuals should register online by Feb. 2 to attend.
“As we celebrate 60 years of honors at the University of Nevada, Reno, we also take an opportunity, with this event, to showcase a towering figure in gifted education who has contributed mightily to the resources and opportunities for high talent, high potential students,” Matt Means, dean of the Honors College, said.
Davidson and his wife Jan have focused much of their lives on philanthropic endeavors to help young people become successful learners. In 1999, Davidson created the Davidson Institute for Talent Development, a nonprofit operating foundation, which recognizes, nurtures and supports profoundly intelligent young people and provides opportunities for them to develop their talents to make a positive difference. In 2005, he and his wife worked to open a new kind of public school for profoundly gifted middle and high school students on the University of Nevada, Reno campus, called the Davidson Academy.
Davidson earned his Juris Doctorate from George Washington University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of California-Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Purdue University. He also received an honorary doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno in May 2010 and previously served on the Board of Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education.
