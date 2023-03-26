Weather Alert

...ANOTHER WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY... * A strong winter storm will impact the region late Monday night through Wednesday, with the best chances for heavy Sierra snowfall from late Monday night through Tuesday evening. Consider completing any travel into the Sierra on Monday or waiting until Thursday when drier conditions return. * This will be a colder storm with snow levels close to the lower valley floors. Precipitation will be showery across western Nevada with best chances for spillover late Tuesday as the front passes. Accumulations will generally be 2 inches or less, but higher amounts are possible in the foothills. The late March sun angle will limit accumulations on most road surfaces in lower elevations. * For Tuesday: Gusty south to southwest winds will precede and accompany the main cold front. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph in valley locations will likely bring difficulties for high profile vehicles, aviators, and boaters.