Creativity was put to the test this weekend when the Makerspace, a build area in the University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center, hosted its third annual Makerthon.
This year, distinguished as Mak3rthon, featured seven teams of students as they competed in the 48-hour competition.
"Makerthon is a great opportunity for us to inspire young innovators and provide an inclusive environment for participants to immerse in design thinking and creative problem solving,” said Grace Chou, the University’s chief innovation and commercialization officer and director of the Innevation Center. “We had a former high school participant who was inspired by their Makerthon experience and decided to study engineering at the University. This is great for Nevada as we prepare our workforce of the future.”
Using the Makerspace’s wide array of tools, machinery and software, teams had 48 hours to develop, test, produce and then present a prototype of their product to a panel of judges.
Click on the links to learn more about the Innevation Center and its Makerspace.
(University of Nevada, Reno)