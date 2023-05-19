The University of Nevada, Reno is introducing a new 'semester at Lake Tahoe' program.
The program is expected to roll out this fall and according to the university, it aims to create a study abroad type experience.
“Semester at Lake Tahoe” is open to sophomores and juniors in the Colleges of Science, Liberal Arts, and Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, and the Schools of Public Health and Journalism.
The emphasis will be on creating an intimate learning environment that will feature small class sizes, as well as field and practical experiences in areas such as the environment, sustainability and the arts.
All participating students will live in the residence halls on the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe campus for the fall semester and must purchase a “Lake” meal plan. Tuition and fees will be the same as they are for the Reno campus.
Students who are interested can receive additional information by completing the online interest form.