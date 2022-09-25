University of Nevada, Reno President Brian Sandoval will deliver the annual State of the University address titled “Wolf Pack Rising,” on Sept. 29 at 3 p.m. in the Joe Crowley Student Union Milt Glick Ballroom.
In his address, President Sandoval will present the key themes and goals contained within “Wolf Pack Rising,” the University’s ambitious 2023-2027 strategic plan as well as the short- and long-term efforts planned to meet and exceed those goals.
He will also speak to the University’s strategies to amplify the successes of its faculty, staff and students in the coming year while celebrating their current achievements.
In addition, he will provide an update on the University’s key priorities for the upcoming 2023 session of the Nevada State Legislature and the University’s efforts to further its land-grant mission through active engagement with communities throughout Nevada.