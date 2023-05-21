As The Honor Flight landed today at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, 49 veterans deboarding the plane were greeted by friends and family eagerly awaiting their arrival.
This Honor Flight had veterans that served in the Korean and Vietnam War as well as some that served after Vietnam.
Friends and family who attended packed into the main lobby of the airport holding signs and sporting colors of the American flag as they welcomed their veteran's home.
Honor Flight Transport America's veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.
To learn more, you can visit their website at: Honor Flight Nevada (honorflightnv.org)