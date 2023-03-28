After an ongoing investigation, The Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit arrested a 26-year-old man for failing to appear on charges including DUI and sex offender laws/registration.
Terrell Fletcher was arrested by the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force on March 20 for an outstanding Felony warrant for Failure to Appear after posting bail on a Felony crime.
Once arrested, Fletcher was found to be in possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances for sales. Additionally, Fletcher was again in violation for Failure to Obey Sex offender Laws/registration.
Fletcher was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility for:
- 1 count of Possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance
- 1 count possession of a schedule 1 controlled substances for sales
- 1 count Failure to Obey sex offender Laws/Registration and
- Failure to Appear after bail on a Felony crime
