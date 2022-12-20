Washoe County Commissioners has approved $24 million to be used to fund phase three of the CARES Campus extension.
The Board accepted a grant, approved an invitation to apply for a grant, and approved the appropriation of ARPA funding in preparation to seek approval for the Phase III bid to come before the Board of County Commissioners in January.
The emergency shelter opened in May 2021.
At their Tuesday board meeting, commissioners unanimously approved the funding, which will come from the American Rescue Plan.
Phase three is expected to add designated space for case management, meetings and trainings, a welcome center, dining hall and supportive housing.
Construction is currently underway on phase two which includes permanent bathrooms, showers and a laundry facility.
The Nevada Cares Campus Charitable Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, granted just over $1.6 million to the Nevada Cares Campus Charitable Fund, which was created to support the Nevada Cares Campus centralization of shelter and wrap-around services. The grant included a $1 million donation from the Montreaux Cares Committee and $500,000 from the Evanstad Foundation, among others.
The Board also approved a $12 million grant from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 from the U.S. Congress and directed staff to manage the grant and plan its expenditure at the Cares Campus. Washoe County pursued funding through the Community Project Funding (CPF) process, formerly known as federal appropriations cycle, to provide funding to expand upon the initial phase of the newly constructed shelter and including a day use area, safe camping location, and internet and broadband infrastructure.
In a third action related to funding for the Cares Campus, the Board approved a $3.1 million amendment to previously approved funding from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. Additionally, the Board approved $4.8 million to purchase property at 1240 E. 9th Street in Reno – the previous West Hills facility – to provide behavioral health services.