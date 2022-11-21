The Washoe County coroner needs help identifying a woman who died last week.
WARNING: This post contains a graphic image that may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised on the second photo above.
The coroner says the woman was found unresponsive near the Virginia Street Bridge and was transported to Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center where she later died.
Her cause and manner of death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.
Multiple attempts to identify the woman have been made by county personnel, including fingerprinting and interviewing residents at local homeless shelters and encampments. But, they unfortunately, these efforts have not produced any leads.
“My hope is that someone in the community will recognize this woman so we can identify her and give her the dignity of dying with her name,” says Justin Norton, WCRMEO Operations Manager. “We would also be able to locate her family and give them closure.”
Anyone who recognizes this woman should call the Medical Examiner’s Office at (775) 785-6114 and reference case number 2022-05305.
(Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner's Office contributed to this report.)