Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases in our community, the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) is adding a self-survey feature to their case investigation that will be sent via text message to COVID-19 positive cases aged 18 years and older.
If you receive a secure text message from the Health District, they ask that you please fill out the form that will ask to verify basic information and then and include request contact information on those who may have been exposed.
“Supplementing our efforts with technology helps build our capacities with investigating the high volume of cases, and we will be able to identify exposed contacts more efficiently,” said Dr. Nancy Diao, Division Director of Epidemiology with WCHD. “We continue to maintain our investigation and contact tracing efforts to better serve the community. Please do your part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
The Health District last week launched an automated text messaging and email notification system designed to notify residents who are a close contact to someone who has COVID-19.
The notifications will include instructions on what to do if you are a close contact, which includes a direct link to the covid19washoe.com website self-isolation and quarantine page.
The Health District continues to administer tests at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center and recently extended operations to mornings Monday-Friday. Schedule an appointment here.
(The Washoe County Health District assisted in this report.)