Free Sand Bags Available for South Lake Tahoe Residents

Washoe County is providing sandbags for anyone in need this holiday season.

Below, you can find a list of sandbag locations:

  • Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way
  • Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street
  • Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road
  • Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive
  • Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane
  • Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west of Pyramid Highway
  • Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane
  • Toll Road and Geiger Grade
  • Pleasent Valley, Pagni Lane and 395
  • East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.
  • East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd. and Gander Lane
  • West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy. 395