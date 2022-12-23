Washoe County is providing sandbags for anyone in need this holiday season.
Below, you can find a list of sandbag locations:
- Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way
- Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street
- Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road
- Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive
- Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane
- Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west of Pyramid Highway
- Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane
- Toll Road and Geiger Grade
- Pleasent Valley, Pagni Lane and 395
- East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.
- East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd. and Gander Lane
- West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy. 395