Washoe County Regional Animal Services is seeking information on a local woman and her dog who were reported to be involved in a dog attack to a person, resulting in severe injuries, at the Grand Sierra Resort on Thursday.
Officials say Heather Brashear and her dog, Bandit are believed to have been involved.
Heather Brashear is described as a white female in her 30s, possibly homeless.
Bandit is described as a tan and white, Pitbull mix.
Tips on their location may be reported anonymously to WCRAS dispatch at (775) 322-3647or pets@washoecounty.gov.
