Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula is on leave while the Assistant Registrar is overseeing the office.
Washoe County released this statement to 2 News:
"Registrar Deanna Spikula is taking unexpected leave. In the meantime, Assistant Registrar Heather Carmen will be joined by Government Affairs Manager Jamie Rodriguez to oversee the office. Rodriguez has worked for Washoe County for five years, working with lawmakers and stakeholders to advance Washoe County’s initiatives and interests. Carmen and Rodriguez have worked together for several years, and we are confident in their teamwork and shared experience to effectively manage the Registrar’s Office together during this time."
