July 12, 2022 Update:
The board of county commissioners unanimously accepted Deanna Spikula's resignation and appointed government affairs manager, Jaime Rodriguez to an interim position.
The county is working to recruit a permanent replacement.
------------------
Original Story from June 27, 2022:
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula has submitted her resignation, effective July 31.
Washoe County released this statement to 2 News:
Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula has submitted her resignation, effective July 31. She has served Washoe County for 15 years and led the elections office through the pandemic and legislative changes that required a quick pivot to mail-in ballots. We thank her for her dedication to Washoe County and its residents, and wish her the best. We will make an announcement on a new appointment when recruitment is completed.
In April, she announced that she was taking an 'unexpected leave' and that Assistant Registrar Heather Carmen and Government Affairs Manager Jamie Rodriguez would oversee the office.
This is a developing story.