Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a robbery that happened on Monday.
Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Walgreens located at 9705 Pyramid Highway at 9:00 p.m. on June 20, 2022, for a robbery which had just occurred.
The suspects demanded money and drugs from within the pharmacy. The suspects then fled the store on foot.
One suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’6” tall with a slender build. The suspect wore a black mask and was dressed in all black clothing with white tennis shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black male with brown shoulder length hair with blonde tips. The suspect is approximately 5’11” inches tall with a medium build.
The suspect was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. The suspect wore a red shirt under the sweatshirt and was also wearing yellow shoes.
A vehicle possibly associated to the robbery is described as a silver or tan 4 door hatchback SUV.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number 22-3084.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)