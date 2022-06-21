Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators are requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a robbery that happened on Monday. 

Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Walgreens located at 9705 Pyramid Highway at 9:00 p.m. on June 20, 2022, for a robbery which had just occurred.

The suspects demanded money and drugs from within the pharmacy. The suspects then fled the store on foot.

One suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’6” tall with a slender build.  The suspect wore a black mask and was dressed in all black clothing with white tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male with brown shoulder length hair with blonde tips.  The suspect is approximately 5’11” inches tall with a medium build. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and matching sweatpants.  The suspect wore a red shirt under the sweatshirt and was also wearing yellow shoes.

A vehicle possibly associated to the robbery is described as a silver or tan 4 door hatchback SUV.

walgreens robbery car 5.jpg

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number 22-3084.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Recommended for you