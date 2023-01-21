Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam and Executive Staff held a promotion ceremony to honor five members of their WCSO family.
Sheriff Balaam acknowledged the accomplishments of each of these individuals and proudly promoted them to their new roles in the presence of family, friends, and colleagues.
Sheriff Balaam shared, “I am incredibly honored to have such skilled, talented, and passionate people that seek to better the organization through their work to keep our community safe."
Corey Solferino was promoted to Chief Deputy.
Sandra Barboza was promoted to Captain.
Bradley Johnson and Garret Bird were promoted to Sergeant.
Brad Taylor was promoted to Supervising Criminalist- Chemistry.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)