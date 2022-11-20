Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for volunteers from the unincorporated areas of Washoe County to help with a sting operation targeting thieves who attempt to steal packages left at residential doorways.
The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks because of the high amount of package deliveries expected during the holidays.
Residents interested in volunteering their porches for this operation are asked to contact Detective Todd Williams by email at tawilliamsjr@washoecounty.gov.
Working together, the sheriff's office hopes to reduce package thefts during this holiday season.
Other steps residents may take to help prevent package theft include:
- Track packages and try to be home when they arrive, or ask a trusted neighbor or friend to pick up the package
- Have packages delivered to your workplace, if possible
- Ask the delivery company to require a signature before leaving
- Have the package held at the delivery company for pickup
- Install security cameras at your home
- Report suspicious activity to law enforcement