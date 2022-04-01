The Washoe County School District has announced the five finalists for the superintendent position, starting July 1, 2022.
They are:
• Jhone Ebert, Md.E, Carson City
• Susan Enfield, Ed.D., Normandy Park, Washington
• Sherrell Hobbs, Ph.D., Fort Lauderdale
• Shawn T. Loescher, Ed.D., San Diego
• Caprice Young, Ed.D., Los Angeles
Extensive background information on these candidates is available on the Superintendent search website.
WCSD says the candidates were selected based on a process that started in December and included the creation of a Search Advisory Group made up of district stakeholders that The Bryan Group guided and worked with throughout the process. This was followed by a national recruitment effort, encompassing both traditional education candidates and non-traditional candidates. The non-traditional candidates included those with business or military backgrounds who had a strong connection to education. While 36 applications were received, 20 met the requirements for consideration.
The five candidates selected as finalists were the most qualified of the 20, with all viewed as being capable of doing the job.
Next Steps of the Superintendent Search Process:
• Virtual interviews of each candidate will be conducted by the Board of Trustees on April 8. This open meeting can be attended in person or viewed virtually. The specific meeting time will be determined and shared early next week.
• All five candidates will visit the district on April 18-20. These visits will include a several activities, many of which can be attended and/or viewed virtually by the public. The list and schedule of activities will be available soon.
• The Board of Trustees is scheduled to make a final selection for the next superintendent on April 26 in a public meeting that can be viewed virtually.
• An online survey will be available next week and the survey will remain open throughout the candidates’ visits. This survey will be available for all members of the public to provide their input on the suitability of each candidate.
(Washoe County School District)