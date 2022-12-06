The Washoe County School District (WCSD) Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday morning during which Trustees interviewed three candidates selected for consideration of appointment to the District E seat on the Board.
After interviewing finalists, the board unanimously voted to elect Alex Woodley to the District E seat.
The other finalists who were interviewed included Meghan Beyer and Kellie Crosby-Sturtz.
The candidates were chosen during a public meeting on November 22.
Woodley will replace Dr. Angie Taylor, who was elected to Assembly District 27 on November 8 and resigned her seat on the Board of Trustees on November 21 in compliance with state law.
District E represents the northwest section of Reno, including Somerset and Verdi, and parts of Lemmon Valley and Panther Valley.