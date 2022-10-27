Community members were invited to sign their names on the final beam to complete the JWood Raw Elementary School building on Thursday.
The Washoe County School District says they're grateful and excited for the new school that will help alleviate overcrowding in the fast growing population of south Reno.
They also want to thank the community for helping this process come true by voting in the funding.
"Research shows that in a good educational environment, including the place that you are: you're more ready to learn, you're more excited about learning, and guess what? It's a better place for the teachers to work as well. The most important thing that happens in the Washoe County School District happens in that classroom,” says Dr. Angie Taylor, President of WCSD Board of Trustees:
The brand new school is named in honor of Mr. Raw - a former 30+ year educator and principal in the Washoe County School District who his son says went above and beyond to help his students.
Mr. Raw passed away in 2011.
The school is scheduled to open in August 2023.