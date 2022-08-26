For the 21st consecutive year – and the 25th time overall – the Washoe County School District (WCSD) procurement team has won an award for excellence from the National Procurement Institute (NPI), Inc.
The Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award honors innovation, professionalism, productivity, e-procurement and leadership attributes.
“We serve some 61,000 students and more than 8,000 staff members in WCSD, and it is our job to use every taxpayer dollar in the most economical and efficient ways possible,” said WCSD Chief Financial Officer Mark Mathers. “We review and process every purchase order and contract for items like software, books and school supplies that are essential to our educational mission. We also manage bids for construction projects to build, repair and modernize our schools to ensure they provide the most optimal learning environments for our students. I am proud of our team’s work and grateful that their efforts are being recognized—for the 25th time—with this national award.”
WCSD is one of 171 agencies in the United States and Canada – and one of only 17 school districts – to receive the award this year.
“Our team members do outstanding work, and we are proud to play an integral role in supporting our students, staff members and families across the District,” said Andrea Sullivan, Director of Procurement and Contracts for WCSD. “We are honored to receive this national recognition once again, and as the new school year starts we are excited to continue our work on behalf of our entire district family.”
