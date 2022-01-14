The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is searching for a new superintendent to succeed Dr. Kristen McNeill upon her retirement this summer. As part of the process, the District is seeking applicants for the Search Advisory Group (SAG) which will provide input and assist the search firm – The Bryan Group – with collecting community data.
The SAG is comprised of approximately 25 to 30 volunteers who represent key District stakeholder groups including parents, students (high school juniors and seniors), teachers, support staff, administrators, union representatives, public officials, and representatives of key organizations, etc.
The Bryan Group’s goal is to create a diverse membership in this group, representing multiple voices, experiences, and outlooks in our community.
Members of the Board of Trustees will not serve on the panel, which will serve as advisors to The Bryan Group, not the Board.
For more information about the search process, please visit www.washoeschools.net/superintendentsearch.
The deadline for applying to the Superintendent Search Advisory Group is Tuesday, January 18 at 5 p.m.
To apply for the Superintendent Search Advisory Group in English, please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/R63QKR6. To apply in Spanish, please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/39H7KHP
(The Washoe County School District assisted in this report.)