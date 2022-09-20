Washoe County School District (WCSD) has hired CannonDesign to develop a long-term plan for prioritizing, scheduling and implementing improvement projects at schools.
As CannonDesign develops this Facility Modernization Plan (FMP), it has scheduled three public forums to gather community input about these improvements, which will expand educational opportunities for all Washoe County students and help support diverse communities for years in the future.
“We are committed to ensuring that students across our district have access to infrastructure that fosters a healthy learning environment,” said WCSD Chief Operations Officer Adam Searcy. “Students and teachers should not have to worry about leaky roofs and faulty HVAC systems. We have already allocated $1 billion into building and repairing schools since the 2016 ballot initiative on capital funding passed. In this next phase, we want to find opportunities to modernize our existing schools, providing similar facility resources to all students. We are looking forward to seeking public input about where we should invest our capital dollars next.”
Gathering community input is an integral part of the planning process, and the district has scheduled three rounds of public forums to be held both in person and virtually.
Each of the forums will feature an overall topic of discussion including an overview of projects, community priorities and improvement options, and all are invited to attend at least one gathering in each of the three areas. Students, families and members of the community are encouraged to offer their ideas and opinions at these forums, where attendees will be invited to participate in small group discussions and surveys to share their perspectives and preferences. All forums are offered in English and Spanish. Refreshments and childcare will be provided.
“We look forward to collaborating with our community as we engage in this important work together,” said Searcy. “Generations of students and their families will be affected by the decisions we are making now, and we encourage everyone to join us in this process.”
Here is a list of the forum topics, dates, times and locations:
Community Forum Series 1: Overview
Wednesday, Sept. 21 (virtual) -- 5:30 p.m.-6:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22 (in person, component of Superintendent’s Town Hall Meeting)
6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Desert Skies Middle School
7550 Donatello Dr.
Sun Valley
Community Forum Series 2: Community Priorities
Wednesday, Oct. 19 (in person)
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
McKinley Arts Building Auditorium
925 Riverside Dr.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 (in person)
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Dilworth Middle School
255 Prater Way
Thursday, Oct. 20 (virtual)
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Community Forum Series 3: Improvement Options
Wednesday, Jan. 25 (in person)
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location TBA
Wednesday, Jan. 25 (in person)
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Location TBA
Thursday, Jan. 26 (virtual)
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.