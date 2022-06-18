The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says deputies were in the area of Wadsworth for a shooting Saturday night.
When Deputies arrived on scene, there was not a clearly identified victim and Deputies had little information regarding a possible suspect.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the victim. After nearly an hour, family members were able to convince the victim to meet with Deputies.
The victim was cooperative with Deputies on scene but unwilling to cooperate with the investigation into what transpired or assist in identifying a suspect in the shooting.
The victim was checked by Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA paramedics on scene but refused any medical treatment or to be transported to the hospital.
If you have information about this incident that could be of assistance to the investigation, please call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350 or you may remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
At 7:30 p.m. on June 18, 2022, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Olinghouse on a report of a subject who had been shot
WCSO Deputies are responding to Olinghouse on a report of a possible shooting. Additional details will be released as they become available.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) June 19, 2022