Washoe County Sheriff's Office Marine 9 was active up on the water for the July 4th weekend at Lake Tahoe, contacting approximately 60 watercraft. (includes boats, paddleboards, kayakers, and swimmers from boats)
Marine 9 assisted in recovering two kayakers and a paddle boarder who were stuck on shore in the same area of Paradise Point.
Warnings were issued for personal flotation devices on a vessel and the proper wearing of them.
Several public contacts were made for people on tubes/water toys being towed behind boats where no one on the tube/toy was wearing a PFD.
Of all the contacts during the weekend, no one encountered was under the influence of drugs/alcohol, and no citations were issued or arrests made from Marine 9.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)