Wildlife officials were summoned to capture a bear stuck in a south Reno neighborhood on Wednesday.
Reno Fire helped with the bear, in the South Meadows area.
Bears are waking up after their winter sleep and have been seen wandering around Northern Nevada.
The Nevada Department of Wildlife asks everyone to follow these steps to keep bears wild:
* Secure your garbage: 95% of bear calls are garbage-related. Securing and bear proofing your trash is the best thing you can do to deter bears and keep them wild. Washoe County Waste Management offers bear-resistant garbage cans that can be left out. You can request one by calling (775) 329-8822. In the meantime, keep your garbage cans stored in a locked shed or garage and only put it out the morning of trash pickup.
* Be aware: Washoe County has a garbage ordinance in place which requires residents to secure their trash to prevent bears from getting into them. Failure to do so can result in fines. Repeated violations can be reported to (775) 328-6101.
* Remove bird feeders from dusk to dawn.
* Remove other attractants from your yard (fruit from fruit trees, pet food, clean dirty barbeques, trash, and all other food/scented items.)
* As a precaution remove food, trash, and other scented items from vehicles. Keep vehicle windows up and doors locked when not in use.
* Install electric fencing around beehives, chicken coops, and livestock.
* If you see bears near your home, scare them away: From an open window or safe distance, yell loudly and/or bang pots and pans. Yelling things like “Hey bear!”, “Go bear!”, “Get out of here bear!” alerts those around you to what’s going on. You can also trigger your car alarm to try to scare them off as well. These methods can help “negatively condition” bears to humans and houses and teach them that it is not okay to enter these areas.
For more information and resources for living in bear country, visit https://www.ndow.org/blog/living-with-bears/.
(NDOW contributed to this report.)