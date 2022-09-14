UPDATE:
A Winnemucca man has pleaded guilty to assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
35-year-old Josiah Kenyon pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia.
He's scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15, 2022. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the two charges. The charges also carry potential financial penalties.
In the 20 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the DOJ says more than 870 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the riot.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Winnemucca man was indicted earlier this month in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
The Department of Justice says 34-year-old Josiah Kenyon is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.
He was arrested on Dec. 1 in Reno.
According to court documents, Kenyon was in the Capitol from approximately 2:53 p.m. until 3:18 p.m., near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt of the building. He later joined a crowd outside at the Lower West Terrace. Kenyon can be seen wearing a “Jack Skellington” costume, based on a character from the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
During the rioting, the DOJ says he and others damaged a window of the building. They say he first tried to break the window with a closed fist, followed by several attempts with a flag staff. Later, the DOJ says he used several objects, including what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail, to assault law enforcement officers who were attempting to protect the building. Additionally, according to the documents, he threw an unknown object and what appears to be a large, hard plastic pylon towards officers.
The investigation remains ongoing.
(The Department of Justice contributed to this report.)