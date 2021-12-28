Winter Weather Advisory, December 28, 2021

A winter weather advisory goes up for Lake Tahoe and mountain areas from 10pm on Tuesday through 10pm on Wednesday.

The mountains will see another 1 to 2 feet of snow and 1 to 3 inches of snow around our Reno foothills and valleys through Wednesday.

Roads will be slick with chain controls along our passes.

Finally a break in the weather by Thursday, lasting through the weekend with better travel conditions and very cold temperatures.

Check www.nvroads.com for the latest winter road conditions.

Meanwhile, Reno City Plow Operators began working on priority 3 roadways Monday night.

Temperatures and snow quantities in higher elevations are making for slow progress.

Drive carefully and give yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination!

More info: https://bit.ly/SnowPlowRoutes