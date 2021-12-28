Weather Alert

...COLD INTO THE NEW YEAR WITH SNOW SHOWERS MUCH OF THIS WEEK... * A cold air mass will overspread the region this week. Light winds and fresh snow cover will set the stage for well below normal temperatures. If skies clear at night, morning temperatures may be rather frigid with potential for single digit lows in Western Nevada and well below zero values in Sierra towns. * While not record breaking, these would be the coldest nights in nearly five years for many areas. At this point, Saturday and Sunday mornings have the best odds for these frigid temperatures. Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities, with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero. * Snow showers remain possible almost any day this week, with the best chances Wednesday and Friday as weaker weather systems move through. Snow amounts will not compare to the recent series of strong winter storms, but hit and miss accumulations can be expected. Wednesday's system will likely produce sufficient snowfall for travel impacts and delays, primarily in the Sierra. Icy patches could form on pavement in lower elevations any night after snow falls during the day. Forecast confidence remains mixed so those with travel plans should monitor the forecast and expect winter conditions.