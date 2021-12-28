PG&E is still reporting that thousands of customers are still without power in the Sierra division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties.
On Monday, the utility said that about 69,000 customers did not have power.
On Tuesday, this number of customers were still affected:
Nevada County: 27,950+
El Dorado County: 21,140+
Placer: 9,890+
Sierra County: 1,300+
PG&E says access is a major challenge as some of the roads have been shut down and still need to be cleared.
The utility says it is bringing in crews from other areas and are working closely with agencies, including Caltrans, to gain access.
For more information, you can call PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.