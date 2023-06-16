While the Reno Rodeo can provide a fun time to those who enjoy the cowboy-like atmosphere, many departments are on scene to help ensure people feel as safe as possible.
"Having people down here on site for quick access and quick assistance for individuals is incredibly important," said Shane Akerson, Chairman for Reno Rodeo Medical.
At each entrance, rodeo goers get wand down and bags get checked.
Reno Rodeo Security gave some safety recommendations for those who decide to partake in the rodeo festivities.
"Mainly be aware of your surroundings," said Mark Scott, Chairmen for Reno Rodeo Security. "Know what's going on around you to better protect yourself and if you see something that looks out of place, say something. We have see something say something signs around the entire property."
Rodeo security and medical teams primarily focus on the rodeo grounds with fans, livestock and the riders.
The security works closely with the Washoe County Sherriff's Office as well.
While they focus on the rodeo side, if a tragic emergency were to happen, the security team has people trained to handle that situation.
The medical and security team for the rodeo work hand-in-hand.
They look at themselves as one big group.
When it comes to health, the main thing people are treated for at the rodeo are dehydration and issues with the heat.
"Rodeo is a fun event everybody likes to come down here and enjoy a few adult beverages," Akerson said. "Make sure you're keeping hydrated. Make sure you're dressing appropriately for the weather."
Thousands of people will be at the rodeo this weekend and the Sheriff's Office is also reminding people to keep safety in mind.
They also know the stakes that come with a large crowd like the one they'll see at the rodeo.
"Our team is really familiar with the amount of numbers that are expected," said Sergeant Kristin Vietti, Public Information Officer for the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. "We plan and prepare for this, months in advance."
The Sheriff's Office tells people to leave their personal stuff at home.
With the high number of cars and traffic coming in, it increases the chances of break-ins.
They also say everyone should plan ahead and have a designated driver.
They say parents should make sure their children have their contact information, in case they get separated and remind children to go to one of the deputies if they do get lost.
"If it's an immediate emergency of course you can contact 911," Sgt Vietti said. "We are on site, so we're spread across the grounds. You'll see us in these bright green uniforms, yellow badging."
Some people, like me, may have the crippling fear of being on a ride or a roller-coaster and the car that you're sitting in, flies off.
However, William Summy, past Reno Rodeo President, always makes sure the rides are more than safe for people to get on.
"I don't want to put some child on there, that's two, three, four years old on a child's ride and have the cart that they're riding on take-off and go off into another angle," Summy said. "If those nuts and bolts aren't attached that cart can come loose."
When it comes to carnival rides, Summy gives the final say on if they are safe or not. He's been doing it for over 20 years.
He always checks to make sure all nuts and bolts are tightly secured and always makes sure all the rides are clean.
He assures that all the rides at the rodeo are more than safe for people to have a good time.