Woman Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Drugs to Husband in Jail

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up with the Carson City Sheriff's Office to investigate "furnishing a controlled substance to a state prisoner".
This operation was conducted by the General Investigators Office of Nevada Department of Corrections (IG of NDOC), the Special Enforcement Team of the Carson City Sheriff's Office (SET of CCSO), and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit (DCSO K-9).
The General Investigators Office got a tip that a prisoner at the Nevada State Prison was arranging to sneak in illegal drugs from someone outside the prison during visiting hours.
The prisoner was identified as James Pineda and the smuggler as his wife, Yolanda Pineda (both pictured above). IG confirmed they were going to try smuggling drugs from monitoring phone calls between the two.
When Yolanda arrived at the Nevada State Prison parking lot, she was permitted to walk inside the visitor's area. IG and SET detectives met here there and detained her.
Afterward, K-9 units went out to Yolanda's car and found pills in the door on the driver's side. Three cell-phones were also found in the car and taken as evidence.
While inside the visitor's office, Yolanda gave detectives two bags of suspected methamphetamine and one bag of suspected heroin from her mouth. She admitted she had more bags on her.
Yolanda was then taken to the Carson City Jail, where three more bags of suspected methamphetamine were found on her after being searched. She was arrested and charged with attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, possession of a controlled substance of more than 14 grams but less Than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), and possession of controlled substance (Heroin).
The total of all the illegal drugs recovered was 19.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 3.4 grams of suspected heroin. Yolanda's bail was set at $20,000.
During IG's interrogation, James also admitted to smuggling in illegal drugs the week before.