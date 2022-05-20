The International Ski Federation announced this week that Palisades Tahoe has been given the honor of hosting a FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men’s event next season.
The resort is among four U.S. ski resorts on the international tour schedule this coming season, which is the most stateside events in 26 years.
Palisades Tahoe has a long history of ski racing prowess, beginning in 1960 with hosting the Winter Olympics, and continuing through today.
The resort’s challenging terrain and dedication to snowsports has produced countless Olympians and World Cup champions; just last week seven Team Palisades Tahoe alumni were named to the U.S. National Team for next season.
Next year, the legacy will continue when Palisades Tahoe hosts a weekend of men’s giant slalom and slalom events.
The resort last hosted an alpine world cup event in 2017, and hasn’t hosted a men’s event since 1969.
The races will be held on the main trail off of the Red Dog chairlift, making for a steep race course with much of the action visible from the base area—a prime location for spectators.
“Palisades Tahoe looks forward to continuing our tradition of hosting the greatest international winter events and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome the international ski community back to our resort,” said Dee Byrne, president and COO of Palisades Tahoe. “The excitement that the World Cup brought to Tahoe in 2017 was palpable, and we are looking forward to once again feeling that energy across our community, and seeing our entire team work together to put on an event of this magnitude with the same incredible success we had in 2017.”
Team Palisades Tahoe Alumni Named to National Team Last week, seven Team Palisades Tahoe alumni were named to the U.S. National Alpine Ski Team, an increase over the resort’s representation on the team last season.
For the 2022-23 season, Team Palisades Tahoe will be represented by team veterans Travis Ganong, Bryce Bennett, Keely Cashman, AJ Hurt, Nina O’Brien, Alix Wilkinson and newcomer Erik Arvidsson, amounting to 17 percent of the team hailing from Palisades Tahoe.
“We are so proud to see so many of our athletes receiving this amazing honor; to represent their home country on the national team,” said Bill Hudson, director of Skier Services at Palisades Tahoe. “We’ve watched these skiers grow up on our slopes and in our ski team program since they were children, and we look forward to now cheering them on as they compete across the globe on the World Cup circuit to be the very best.”
The event will be held February 25-26, 2023.