Pope Francis has warned that the “easy answers” of populism and authoritarianism threaten democracy in Europe and called for fresh dedication to promoting the common good.
Francis used a speech in Greece, the birthplace of democracy, to address Europe at large, arguing that only robust multilateralism can successfully address the pressing issues of the day, from protecting the environment to the pandemic.
On the same day Francis warned about the populist threat to Europe, right-wing populist leaders met in Warsaw and declared they will work more closely together to defend their sovereignty at the European Parliament.
In Athens, Francis is also met with Archbishop Ieronymos, the head of Greece’s Orthodox Church, to mend ties between their churches.
