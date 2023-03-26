The Salvation Army has partnered with the Awakening Foundation and Altura HealthShare to provide support to individuals facing food insecurity through the Zach Williams Concert Series.
The 30-stop “A Hundred Highways” tour will provide an additional donation from Awakening Foundation to support The Salvation Army as they continue efforts to ensure vulnerable families are fed in local communities across America.
The “A Hundred Highways” tour will be in Reno at the Reno Events Center on Friday, March 31.
The concert is at 7 p.m.—but those who purchase an exclusive VIP Eat & Greet ticket will get early entry at 5 p.m. to premium seating, a gourmet dinner prepared by professional chef Paul Fields and the chance to meet Zach Williams and have a photo taken with him.
They will also receive a commemorative VIP tour laminate and a gift bag. Plus, each VIP ticket order will also purchase a food box for a local family in need.
Each box provides enough food to feed a family of four for a week. Tickets are available at tsareno.link/ZachWilliams.
“We are grateful to the Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare for this partnership and for the food it will put on the tables of our community members in need,” said Major Darren Trimmer, Washoe County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “We hope that the people of Washoe County will come out to join us for this wonderful night of music and help us celebrate this generous gift to support our mission of meeting need without discrimination in the name of Jesus Christ.”
"The Awakening Foundation and Altrua HealthShare are very excited about the opportunity to partner with Salvation Army on our Spring Tours with Zach Williams to provide food boxes to families impacted by food insecurity,” said Awakening Foundation Founder Dan Fife. “Providing these life-giving food boxes locally, in all the cities we are traveling to, makes the work we do more meaningful and significant.”
Last month, 1,343 people came to The Salvation Army of Washoe County for food assistance. We work year-round in this community to eliminate hunger in individuals and families by providing meal assistance to anyone in need, as do Salvation Army Corps across the country and the world.
Thanks to supporters like Awakening Foundation, The Salvation Army has been able to overcome the obstacles of rising inflation and climbing food and housing costs and has continued to provide services through our Adult Rehabilitation Program for men, our food pantry and youth and social services programs.
To learn more about how you can get involved in Washoe County, visit reno.salvationarmy.org