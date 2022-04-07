LAS VEGAS – Grayson Greiner’s solo home run in the eighth inning catapulted the Reno Aces (2-1) to a 6-4 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (1-2) Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Despite being outhit by Las Vegas, 12-5, the Aces kept the pressure on the Aviators the entire night and secured their second win of the season.
Reno’s offense came alive in the sixth as the Aces continued to chip away at Las Vegas’ lead in the seventh inning before Greiner’s heroics in the eighth frame.
Camden Duzenack added a pair of hits in the win that included a solo home run in the sixth inning and an RBI double in the top of the ninth.
Tyler Holton (1-0) tossed two shutout innings of relief to earn his first win of the season.
Kevin Ginkel (S, 1) sealed the win for the Aces with a perfect ninth inning and one strikeout.
With the win, the Aces take a 2-1 lead in the 2022 Silver State Showdown presented by the Nevada Donor Network.
Aces Notables:
- Greyson Greiner smashed his first home run of the season for Reno’s winning run in the top of the eighth inning.
- Henderson, NV native Jake Hager, was added to Reno’s roster before tonight’s game and added a run scored along with an RBI in his Aces 2022 season debut.
- Camden Duzenack: 2-for-3 with HR, 2 RBI and 2 R.
- Aces starter Tommy Henry received a no-decision in his Triple-A debut … the left-hander surrendered 3 earned runs on 7 hits, 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts in four-plus innings on the mound.
- They'll play again tomorrow night at 7:05pm