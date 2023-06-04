[RENO ACES RELEASE]
After tying the game in the top of the eighth, the Reno Aces (32-25) surrendered four runs in the bottom of the frame in a 7-3 loss to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-16) Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The Aces held the first lead again in the series finale on an RBI base hit from Dominic Fletcher in the third. Yairo Muñoz scored on the single and went 3-for-4 with a double. Fletcher had three knocks including a leadoff double in the game-tying eighth, contributing to 14 Aces hits in the game.
Bryce Jarvis dueled with Oklahoma City starter Matt Andriese throughout the afternoon. Jarvis struck out eight over 5 2/3 strong innings, with the lone blemishes a two-run double and a solo homer. Jarvis has struck out 40 batters over his last seven starts.
Carson Kelly had two more hits out of the two-hole and is four for his last eight with two walks. Alek Thomas drove in two runs on two hits, both coming in the final two innings. Thomas recorded eight hits in the series while driving in seven runs.
Oklahoma City secured the series win and holds a nine game lead over Reno in the PCL standings. The Aces will head home to take on the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. PT from Greater Nevada Field.
Aces Notables:
- Yairo Muñoz: 3-for-4, 2B
- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB
- Carson Kelly: 2-for-4
- Alek Thomas: 2-for-5, 2 RBI
- Bryce Jarvis: 5.2 IP, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 8 K
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
