Reno, Nev.– A stellar six innings of one-run ball from Corbin Martin paired with a homer and three-RBI night from Grayson Greiner fueled the Reno Aces’ (42-40) 5-1 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers (35-46) Friday night in front of 6,741 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.
Martin’s final line included one earned run on two hits, three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings for his fifth win of the season. The two hits matched a season-low for the 26-year-old right-hander en route to his second quality start this year.
Reno’s offense grabbed an early 3-0 lead with a three-run second inning highlighted by a pair of RBI doubles from Greiner and Jake Hager.
Greiner created breathing room for the Aces in the seventh with a two-run shot into the Aces bullpen for a 5-1 lead. In three games this series, the South Carolina product is batting .400 (4-for-10) with two homers, three RBI and four runs scored.
Aces Notables:
- Grayson Greiner: 2-for-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R.
- Jake Hager: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI.
- Dominic Fletcher: 1-for-4, RBI.
- Corbin Martin: (W, 5-3), 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 K’s.
- Blake Workman: (H, 2), 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
- Tyler Holton: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
The Reno Aces continue its six-game homestand against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, at Greater Nevada Field through Sunday, July 10th.