Weather Alert

...Lingering Smoke Today, Cooler and Wetter through Wednesday... * Smoke impacts from the Mosquito Fire today are anticipated to be similar to what was experienced Saturday. The densest smoke will be directed into the Sierra Valley-Portola areas, arching east across Pyramid Lake and into west central Nevada overnight into Monday morning. Some haze may continue into Monday, but it depends on fire activity as rain is anticipated on the fire tonight into Monday morning. * An early season storm brings cooler temperatures, and chances for rain and high elevation (9000'+) snow today through Wednesday. The western slopes of the northern Sierra are favored for the highest liquid totals, with limited precipitation chances into western Nevada until Tuesday and Wednesday. * There are decent chances for wetting rainfall through much of the Sierra near Tahoe and Alpine County, northeast California, and far northwest Nevada over this four-day period. Lesser chances exist for the eastern Sierra in Mono County and across the west central Nevada Basin and Range. * It will be rather chilly through Wednesday with daytime temperatures 10-15 degrees below average. Overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, so be prepared for these chilly conditions if planning backcountry recreation activities. Most western Nevada valleys should remain above freezing, but some of the typical cooler spots could see temperatures drop into the 30s by Thursday morning.