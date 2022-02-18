[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
The Pack improves to 1-0 on the season and GCU falls to 0-1 after the opening-day one-run victory. Nevada wins on opening day for the first time since taking down Missouri State 16-4 to open the 2019 season.
Nevada trailed 2-0 after GCU scored one run in the first and second innings and that deficit held until the 4th inning. The Pack struck with a solo home run by Joshua Zamora, the 30th blast of his career and first of the season, cutting the deficit to one run.
The one-run lead for GCU held until the seventh inning when Peter Mendazona reached on an error and Landon Wallace along with Patrick Caulfield scored to put the Pack in front 3-2 through seven innings.
Cam Walty did not factor in the decision but, after some early bumps, settled down to hold GCU scoreless in 3.0 of his 5.0 innings from the mound. Walty struck out five with one walk after surrendering two early runs.
Russell Hicks (W, 1-0) earned the win after being called in out of the bullpen in the 6th inning and tossing 1.0 scoreless with one strikeout. The Pack tacked on an insurance run in the top of the 8th that proved to be crucial. Matt Clayton laced a double to right-center and drove in Zamora to stretch the lead to 4-2.
The Lopes inched closer with a run in the home half of the 8th inning on an RBI single. GCU left the go-ahead runs on base with a clutch double play turned by Zamora and Mendazona to keep Nevada’s 4-3 lead intact.
Tyler Cochran (S, 1) earned the save after tossing 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and just one run that was charged to Jacob Gebb. Cochran maneuvered his way out of an inherited jam in the 8th inning and needed only 18 pitches to close out the win.
Zamora finished 2-for-4 with one RBI coming from his solo home run, Tyler Bosetti led off the game with an infield single for his only hit in four at-bats, Clayton doubled to the fence to drive in a run during his 1-for-4 performance, and Patrick Caulfield got his first hit with Nevada during a 1-for-4 game.
The Pack is back in action tomorrow for game two against GCU with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. (PST) at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark in Phoenix, Ariz.