Peyton Callens made a birdie on 18 to win the individual championship with a 13-under at The Goodwin. This marks his first Mountain West Weekly Award.
Callens won the first tournament of his career with a -13 (65+67+65=197) on a walk-off birdie on 18 to defeat Lucas Carper (-12) of UC Davis. Callens posted two career-best rounds of 65 in the first round and second round. It is the second straight year that Nevada has had an individual champion in The Goodwin with Sam Harned (-10) taking the event in 2021. This is the first MW weekly honor of the season for Callens.
Nevada recorded its third-lowest score in program history during the 54-hole tournament (821) and its lowest score since 2012-13 (818) in the SCVB-Pacific Invitational. It is the fifth time that a top-10 lowest score resulted in a tournament win.
This is the second time this season that Nevada featured an individual champion with Quim Vidal Mora taking the Saint Mary's Invitational on Nov. 10, 2021. Callens rode the wave up two spots and shot five-under during his final round to clinch the tournament with a birdie on 18.
Callens really made his day on Par 3s and Par 4s with a combined eight-under for the senior from Langton, Ontario. He sank 14 birdies and recorded 36 pars along with one eagle on his way to victory. He has played under-par golf over the course of the last eight rounds and has really begun to surge heading to the latter part of the season.
The Pack put together one of its most complete efforts with three of the five golfers finishing under par. Vidal Mora (-5) shot three-under 67 to close his day with birdies on two of the last four holes and tie for 15.
The Pack is back in action Apr. 4-5 with the Cowboy Classic hosted by Wyoming at Whirlwind Golf Course in Chandler, Arizona.
(University of Nevada contributed to this report.)