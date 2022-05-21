[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
RENO, Nev. - Nevada's regular season came to a close with a 10-2 loss to Fresno State at Peccole Park.
The Pack (28-24, 18-12 MW) now turns its attention to next week's Mountain West Championship, hosted by San Diego State. Nevada, the No. 2 seed at the four-team, double-elimination tournament, opens play Thursday, May 26, at 1:30 p.m. against No. 3 San José State.
Saturday, Fresno State (27-28, 15-15 MW) opened the scoring with two runs in the second inning, and was up 8-0 by the sixth.
Bobby Blandford's two-run homer in the second starting things for the Bulldogs, which added a third run in the third on Ivan Luna's sacrifice fly.
That marked the end of the day for Pack starter Kade Morris. Morris fell to 6-5 on the year, giving up three runs on five hits over three innings.
Bulldog starter Trevor Garcia improved to 5-2, throwing five innings of four-hit, scoreless ball. Three relievers combined to hold the Pack to just two runs over the final four innings.
Fresno State opened up a 7-0 lead with four more runs in the fifth, behind a three-run homer from Vinny Bologna and a solo shot from Nate Thimjon.
Nevada got on the board with a run in the sixth, as Pat Caulfield's RBI single plated Ryan Jackson. Caulfield, Dario Gomez, and Jacob Stinson led the Pack with two hits apiece on the day.