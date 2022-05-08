Nevada State Police are investigating a rollover crash on I-580 near the Galena Bridge that killed one person.
On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at approximately 3:32 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a single vehicle crash southbound on IR-580 in the area of Washoe County Mile Marker 10 in Reno.
Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a black 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup was driving southbound on IR-580 near Washoe County mile marker 10.
For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Toyota to run off the roadway to the left and overturned.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota (Wyatt Darling, a 26-year-old Carson City resident) succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.)
If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number