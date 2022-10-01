This weekend the world's top aviation performers are in Minden for another Aviation Roundup, where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and nine other aviation acts perform at the Minden Tahoe airport.
The last time this event was here locally was back in 2018. Bill Craig, a South Lake Tahoe Resident says "If you're not doing anything else get your rear in gear and come out here." Devin Holt, a Minden Resident adds "Everybody comes out and we all have a good time, and we all try and hang out together, and celebrate the Blue Angels which doesn't come around very often."
17 of the world's top aviation performers voluntarily serve the Blue Angels. Each year the team selects three Tactical Jet Pilots, two Support Officers, and one Marine Corp C-130 Pilot to relieve departing members. While also displaying some of the newest innovations to the aviation industry. Holt says "To get a major event like the Blue Angels in a small town is a big deal."
In addition to the show the event has food and vendors spectators can enjoy, and an extensive display of aircrafts they can tour.
There is still one more day for people to check out the air show this year, with Sunday October 2nd being the last day. Holt tells us "When you have the best of the best and the words best pilots… we can’t get enough of that." Craig says "If you love aircrafts and jets then this is the place to be."