LAS VEGAS – The Reno Aces (0-1) jumped to an early 2-0 lead behind a first-inning solo home run by Matt Davidson and an Alek Thomas RBI after he drew a bases-loaded walk in the second frame. But the Las Vegas Aviators (1-0) registered three runs over the final six innings, capped by an RBI single by Nate Mondo in a 3-2 Reno loss in the 2022 season opener Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Aces Notables:
- Henderson, NV native Ryne Nelson, earned a no-decision in his Triple-A debut … surrendered one earned run on four hits, one walk, and six strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched.
- Matt Davidson: went 2-for-3, a solo home run (1) in top of the 1st inning.
- Alek Thomas went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI.
- Reliever Edwin Uceta allowed one unearned run in 3.0 IP with four strikeouts.
- After a quick, six-game road trip to Las Vegas, the Reno Aces begin their 2022 home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. against the Sacramento River Cats.