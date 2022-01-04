With severe weather can come structural consequences as storms hit our area, the owner of Great basin Roofing says they're slammed with appointments. But ultimately they want everyone's house to be as safe as possible.
Carlos Brandt, the Owner & Operator of Great Basin Roofing tells us "We are booked several months out right now and it's a blessing in disguise, but we do our due diligence and go to each home one at a time and treat it like it was ours."
Storms like the ones we've seen the past couple of weeks can knock down fences and even tear up roof tops. Roofing companies say the worst part is how unpredictable the damage can be.
Brandt mentions "When you have these severe winds coming down the side of the mountain, it's hard to control and see what's going to happen before it even happens."
He says they repair fencing and gutters if needed. He also recommends, if you do have any structural problems, it's best to leave it to the professionals. But never put it off...the sooner you notice an issue, the better.
Brandt says "You want to have those preventative measures because it's better to take care of something before hand than after the fact."
He tells us you can always look for things like interior damage such as moisture in your attic or ceiling cracks. You can also check outside for things like missing roof tiles or maintaining your gutters. But these storms are keeping repair companies very busy.
Brandt explains "We're super busy, right now we're doing about 2 to 3 jobs a week... and between that and our gutter business we also run, we're super slammed."
But even at their busiest, it may still be worth giving them a call for a temporary fix.
Brandt says "A lot of times what we can do, you can give us a call and we can come out an put a tarp which is a temporary solution, and then when we get around to the clear weather we can come back and do the roof for you at that time."
He also gives some tips when choosing a contractor:
- Do your research
- Call more than one company
- Check their licenses and credentials
- Make sure you only pay the contractor after the job is done