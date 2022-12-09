Twenty-seven companies that relocated or expanded in the greater Reno-Sparks area in 2022 were honored at this year's community welcome reception hosted by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) at the Peppermill on Thrusday.
2,263 jobs, with an average wage of $32.67 per hour, were added to the region in 2022 and for the fifth consecutive year, technology-related companies represent the largest segment of new companies.
Officials say a steady stream of corporate headquarters are also making the move here.
The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada is a private/public partnership that was established in 1983 committed to adding quality jobs to the region by recruiting new companies, supporting the success of existing companies, and assisting newly forming companies, to diversify the economy and have a positive impact on the quality of life in Greater Reno-Sparks.